    MAKE INFORMATION
    DIGESTIBLE
The go-to tool for all your mind mapping needs!

Declutter your mind and conquer information overload!

Map your thoughts ideas mind flow in one place

An intuivitive way to organize your ideas and thoughts

Export

Export your maps to pdf, png and txt. More formats coming soon!

Share and Fork

Share your map with others or fork other maps and edit it as your own

Custom Backgrounds

Plain white is boring! You can now customize the map background with a variety of colors and patterns

Map almost any content

Use different content boxes to effectively organize and visualize information

Limitless Customization

Organize your information in many ways using the different boxes inside InfoBox

Missing anything?

Any issues with the features? Do you have any feature requests? Contact us here!

Use Boxes to organize your map

Organize your information with MindMap's InfoBox which can be customized by adding rich text editor, website summary, todo-list and comment box.

Visualize your ideas

You can customize the size, color of each individual InfoBoxes to better visualize your ideas and thoughts. Every single connectors is also highly customizable

Simple UI

Easy to use, easy to navigate. Effortlessly create complex maps. Mind mapping at its simplest without compromising on features.

Crypto Resources and Ideas Crypto Resources and Ideas
On Startups On Startups
Explore MapsOfMind's InfoBox! Explore MapsOfMind's InfoBox!




